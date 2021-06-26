Dublin gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon

(DUBLIN, GA) According to Dublin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 601 E Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Pilot at 2185 Us-441, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 601 E Jackson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Friendly Gus 2935 Ga-257 , Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

Murphy USA 2419 Us-80 W, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Kroger 1100 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.35

80 West Pump N Pantry 2134 Veterans Blvd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2185 Us-441, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.