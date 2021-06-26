Here’s the cheapest gas in Defiance Saturday

(DEFIANCE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Defiance area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

Marathon at 675 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 310 W 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defiance area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 675 Cleveland Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Sunoco 1970 Jefferson Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

S&G 1910 E 2Nd St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.