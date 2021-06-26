This is the cheapest gas in Douglas right now

(DOUGLAS, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Pure at 1712 Us-441 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1448 Bowens Mill Rd Se, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ --

Marathon 121 E Gordon St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Gate 1460 Bowens Mill Rd Se, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Aden's Minit Market 2150 Douglas Broxton Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Circle K 101 E Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

In & Out Food N Gas 608 E Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.