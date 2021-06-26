Seymour gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SEYMOUR, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Seymour, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CountryMark at 314 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 933 W Tipton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CountryMark 314 E 2Nd St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.35

Casey's 602 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

Circle K 300 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Circle K 719 N Ewing St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ --

Circle K 601 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ --

Casey's 400 N Obrien St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.