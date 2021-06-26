Seymour gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(SEYMOUR, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Seymour, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CountryMark at 314 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 933 W Tipton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.75
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.