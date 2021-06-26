Save $0.13 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mcalester

(MCALESTER, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Mcalester, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 450 S George Nigh Expy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1401 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.70.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 450 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 2.90

Sinclair 420 W Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 526 E Wyandotte Ave, Mcalester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Sinclair 201 N West St, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

Shell 2103 N Hickory St, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.97

E-Z Mart 1221 E Electric Ave, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.