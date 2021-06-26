Plainview gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Plainview area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 1014 W 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 W 5Th St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Krispy Krunchy Chicken 1014 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 404 W 5Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Allsup's 501 N Date St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 608 S Broadway St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1307 W 24Th St, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2620 Olton Rd, Plainview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.