Fort Dodge gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(FORT DODGE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Dodge, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 1133 S 22Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 1133 S 22Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 1133 S 22Nd St, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 22062Nd Ave N, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 3121 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Cenex 3243 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Casey's 33275Th Ave S, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Casey's 235 Ave O, Fort Dodge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.