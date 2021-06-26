This is the cheapest gas in Corinth right now

(CORINTH, MS) According to Corinth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2201 S Harper Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2102 Us-72 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corinth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2201 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.87

Mapco 2218 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.87 $ -- $ 2.89

45 Truck Stop 753 Us-45, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.61 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

CrossRoads Quick 2796 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.21 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Kroger 104 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.91

Shell 100 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.