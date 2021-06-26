This is the cheapest gas in Corinth right now
(CORINTH, MS) According to Corinth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2201 S Harper Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2102 Us-72 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Corinth area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.87
$3.17
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.87
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|card
card$2.61
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$2.93
$3.21
$2.89
|card
card$2.63
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.39
$2.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.