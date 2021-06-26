Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brainerd

(BRAINERD, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Brainerd area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fleet Farm at 14114 Dellwood Dr N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 321 Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fleet Farm 14114 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.09

Costco 13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Cenex 9360 Wild Rice Rd, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Holiday 424 S 6Th St, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1223 S 6Th St, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Casey's 13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.