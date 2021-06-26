Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brainerd

Posted by 
Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uj6Ge_0ag29o0m00

(BRAINERD, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Brainerd area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fleet Farm at 14114 Dellwood Dr N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 321 Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fleet Farm

14114 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$3.09

Costco

13669 Elder Dr S, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--

Cenex

9360 Wild Rice Rd, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.17

Holiday

424 S 6Th St, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1223 S 6Th St, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.34
$3.09

Casey's

13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
14
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Washington State
Brainerd, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Gasbuddy Fleet Farm#Dellwood Dr N#Cenex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy