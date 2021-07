On its efforts to support direct air traffic between Oman and all around the world, Oman Airports congratulates Salam Air on their announcements of seasonal routes this summer with the return of its services to Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey. It has also announced direct flights from Muscat to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina which adds new European direct destination for Oman Airports. Sarajevo is one of the world’s emerging tourist destinations with an East meets West modern culture and is also designated as a UNESCO Creative City. This comes in response to the high demand travellers wishing to visit the countries for the purpose of tourism or work.