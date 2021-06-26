Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wailuku

(WAILUKU, HI) Gas prices vary across in the Wailuku area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon.

Costco at 540 Haleakala Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 444 Kele St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.96.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wailuku area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 540 Haleakala Hwy , Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Safeway 1090 Hookele , Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maui Oil 16 Hobron Avenue, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.