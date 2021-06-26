Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURLINGTON, IA) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 208 W Agency Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Ayerco at Us-34, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burlington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 208 W Agency Rd, West Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Circle K 421 N Main St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ --

Casey's 1911 Des Moines Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.09

Circle K 333 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 2.89

Casey's 2630 Summer St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 501 E Mt Pleasant St, West Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.