Burlington gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BURLINGTON, IA) According to Burlington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 208 W Agency Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Ayerco at Us-34, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burlington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$3.53
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.48
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.