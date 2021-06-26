Gas savings: The cheapest station in Faribault
(FARIBAULT, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Faribault, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Speedway at 2519 N Lyndale Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 628 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Faribault area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.01
$3.11
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$2.95
$3.55
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.