Gas savings: The cheapest station in Faribault

(FARIBAULT, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Faribault, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 2519 N Lyndale Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 628 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Faribault area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Cenex 28 E Division St , Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.01 $ 3.11 $ 2.99

Kwik Trip 102 5Th Ave Ne, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1112 2Nd Ave Nw, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1419 Division St W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.95 $ 3.55 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.