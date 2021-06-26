Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Here’s the cheapest gas in Canon City Saturday

Cañon City News Watch
 14 days ago
(CANON CITY, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Canon City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Conoco at 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29

U Pump It

115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.30

Alta Convenience

1501 Central Avenue, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.66
$3.96
$3.36

Gasamat

1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.37
$3.67
$--
$3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

