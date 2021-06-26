Here’s the cheapest gas in Canon City Saturday

(CANON CITY, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Canon City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Conoco at 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

U Pump It 115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.30

Alta Convenience 1501 Central Avenue, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.96 $ 3.36

Gasamat 1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ -- $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.