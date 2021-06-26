Here’s the cheapest gas in Canon City Saturday
(CANON CITY, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Canon City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.
Conoco at 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Canon City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.30
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.66
$3.96
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$3.67
$--
$3.37
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.