Where's the cheapest gas in South Lake Tahoe?

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) According to South Lake Tahoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Raley's at 1020 Emerald Bay Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Raley's 1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.19

Mobil 1140 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Lake Tahoe Oil Co. 187 Us-50, Zephyr Cove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.64 $ 4.79 $ --

76 2933 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.49

Safeway 3376 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.51 $ 4.71 $ 4.82 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.51 $ 4.71 $ 4.82 $ 4.19

Chevron 2986 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.