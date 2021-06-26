Where's the cheapest gas in South Lake Tahoe?
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) According to South Lake Tahoe gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Raley's at 1020 Emerald Bay Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.68 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.19
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.64
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.51
$4.71
$4.82
$4.19
|card
card$4.51
$4.71
$4.82
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.