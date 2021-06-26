Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixa, MO

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Nixa

Posted by 
Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0ag29Ixe00

(NIXA, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Nixa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1106 N Massey Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 2006 W Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1106 N Massey Blvd, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.84
$3.09
$--

Conoco

229 Village Center St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.29
$2.69

Conoco

615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.29
$2.79

Conoco

5350 N 22Nd St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.29
$2.89

Signal

402 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.39
$2.79

Kum & Go

402 Massey Blvd, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.36
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
17
Followers
65
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Phillips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy