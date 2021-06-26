Gas savings: The cheapest station in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Nixa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1106 N Massey Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Phillips 66 at 2006 W Jackson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1106 N Massey Blvd, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ --

Conoco 229 Village Center St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.69

Conoco 615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Conoco 5350 N 22Nd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Signal 402 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Kum & Go 402 Massey Blvd, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.