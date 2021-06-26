Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Nearly Gunned Down Two Children

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g36v3_0ag29FJT00

Police arrested a man Friday morning suspected in a shooting that injured one man and nearly hit two children in the Bronx, New York, according to ABC 7.

Detectives were looking for 27-year-old Michael Lopez after he allegedly fired three shots at a victim and almost hit a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother on June 17 in the Bronx. Lopez was found after detectives received a tentative identification and he is facing murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges, according to ABC 7.

“I’m disgusted, I’m going to be honest with you, it’s very alarming,” New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said about the shooting, according to ABC 7. “Seems like it’s a gang incident, which has been plaguing NYC this year.”

The NYPD hosted “Protect Our Kids” Wednesday, a block party at the scene of the shooting to encourage children to come out and have a safe and fun time, according to ABC 7.

A NYPD spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the suspect has left the NYPD-44 Precinct.

Crime in New York City rose by 22% in May compared with May 2020, according to an NYPD press release.

Other News: CAPTURED: Florida Man Who Shot Cop In The Head, Found Hiding In A Tree House

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Murder#Abc 7#Department#Nypdtips#Nypd News#Nypdnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Maryland Cop Hid Stepson’s Body In A Bedroom Wall

A police officer allegedly hid his stepson’s dead body in a bedroom wall in his home in Baltimore, NBC4 Washington reported. Police responded to Eric Banks Jr.’s home on Tuesday to investigate a complaint that his stepson, 15-year-old Dasan Jones, was being held against his will, NBC4 Washington reported. Banks told officers his stepson wasn’t home, but police found Jones’ body in a hole in the wall with a cover when they searched the residence, the charging documents said, according to the report.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Indicted For Attempting To Entice A 9-Year-Old Child To Engage In Sexual Activity

A 30-year-old Florida man has been arrested and charged with enticing a 9-year-old child for sex and soliciting child sexual abuse images. Garrett Eric Weber, 30, Green Cove Springs, was indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to entice a 9-year-old child to engage in sexual activity, and for soliciting and distributing child sexual abuse videos using the internet.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

29-Year-Old Man Man Arrested After Brutally Attacking A Man In Seminole

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Pinellas County detectives have arrested 29-year-old Zachary Pierson for Attempted Murder and Felony Criminal Mischief after he attacked a man. On July 6, 2021, at approximately 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the BP gas station located at 8289 Park Boulevard in Seminole, for a report of a man being attacked in the parking lot of the business. When deputies arrived at the location, they learned the victim and suspect had left the location.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

22-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Murder In Overnight Tampa Murder

TAMPA, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals have made an arrest in the homicide investigation at a Tampa apartment complex. On Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Willow Brooke Apartments, located on the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive, after a resident called 911 to report gunshots within their apartment.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Cold Case 2012: Two Sisters Murdered In Their Tampa Home

TAMPA, FL. – The 2012 double murder of two sisters remains a cold case in Tampa, and your help is needed to bring the person(s) responsible for these murders to justice. On April 12, 2012, Tampa Police say 54-year-old Vickie Sterling and her sister, 62-year-old Linda Helms, were shot to death inside the home they shared along the 800 block of Lotus Avenue in North Tampa.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Shot And Killed While Sitting In A Parked Car

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are investigating a shooting homicide that happened Wednesday morning. According to Police, on Wednesday, at approximately 11:00 am, an adult male victim was sitting inside of the driver seat of a parked vehicle with an adult passenger seated next to him. The suspect approached the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy