Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Nearly Gunned Down Two Children

Police arrested a man Friday morning suspected in a shooting that injured one man and nearly hit two children in the Bronx, New York, according to ABC 7.

Detectives were looking for 27-year-old Michael Lopez after he allegedly fired three shots at a victim and almost hit a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother on June 17 in the Bronx. Lopez was found after detectives received a tentative identification and he is facing murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges, according to ABC 7.

“I’m disgusted, I’m going to be honest with you, it’s very alarming,” New York City Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said about the shooting, according to ABC 7. “Seems like it’s a gang incident, which has been plaguing NYC this year.”

The NYPD hosted “Protect Our Kids” Wednesday, a block party at the scene of the shooting to encourage children to come out and have a safe and fun time, according to ABC 7.

A NYPD spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the suspect has left the NYPD-44 Precinct.

Crime in New York City rose by 22% in May compared with May 2020, according to an NYPD press release.

