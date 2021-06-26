Here’s the cheapest gas in Mason City Saturday
(MASON CITY, IA) According to Mason City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mills Fleet Farm at 3200 4Th St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 813 N Federal Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mason City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.