Here’s the cheapest gas in Hackettstown Saturday
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Depending on where you fill up in Hackettstown, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1707 Cr-517. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.23 at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hackettstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.55
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.49
$3.65
$3.31
|card
card$3.07
$3.59
$3.75
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.23
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.59
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.01
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.07
$3.35
$3.55
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.