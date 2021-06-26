Here’s the cheapest gas in Hackettstown Saturday

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Depending on where you fill up in Hackettstown, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1707 Cr-517. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.23 at Exxon at 150 Us-46 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hackettstown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1707 Cr-517, Allamuchy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.16

U.S. Gas 104 Main Street, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 17 State Route 57, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ 3.65 $ 3.31 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.31

Raceway 220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

Jersey Gas 253 Us-46 E, Great Meadows

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.21

Phillips 66 106 Mill St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.