Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the North Platte area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pronto at 1901 E 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 1313 S Dewey, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater North Platte area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pronto 1901 E 4Th St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.94 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1421 S Dewey St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pump & Pantry 2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.35 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.41

Phillips 66 3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.