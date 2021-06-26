Cancel
North Platte, NE

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in North Platte

Posted by 
North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXgKm_0ag297Ku00

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Gas prices vary across in the North Platte area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pronto at 1901 E 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 1313 S Dewey, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater North Platte area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pronto

1901 E 4Th St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.94
$--
$--

Sinclair

1421 S Dewey St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Pump & Pantry

2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.18
$3.43
$3.35
card
card$2.97
$3.31
$3.51
$3.41

Phillips 66

3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.29
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Community Policy
