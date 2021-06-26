Gas savings: The cheapest station in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Castaic, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31785 The Old Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.47.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Castaic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Schwartz Oil Company 27241 Henry Mayo Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.97

ARCO 31505 Castaic Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Pilot 31642 Castaic Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.34 $ 4.59 $ 4.09

Conserv Fuel 28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

ARCO 28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.95

Conserv Fuel 24621 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.