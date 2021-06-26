Gas savings: The cheapest station in Castaic
(CASTAIC, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Castaic, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31785 The Old Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.47.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Castaic area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$3.99
$4.34
$4.59
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.