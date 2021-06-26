Save up to $0.24 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dover

(DOVER, NH) According to Dover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Irving at 171 Silver St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

AL Prime Energy 237 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Walmart 11 Walton'S Way, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Monster Gas 495 High St, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 425 High St, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Gibbs Oil 7 Dover Rd, Durham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Irving 143 Nh-9, Barrington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.