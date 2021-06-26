Here’s the cheapest gas in Harrison Saturday

(HARRISON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Harrison area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 179 N Wal-Mart Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at Short Stop at 825 Us-62-65 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 179 N Wal-Mart Dr, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Harps 5015 Us-62 E , Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

Conoco 323 W Central Ave, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.00

Phillips 66 109 S Cherry St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ --

Casey's 512 S Main St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.