Harrison, AR

Here’s the cheapest gas in Harrison Saturday

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2do64T_0ag28u6700

(HARRISON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Harrison area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 179 N Wal-Mart Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at Short Stop at 825 Us-62-65 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

179 N Wal-Mart Dr, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Harps

5015 Us-62 E , Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.39
$3.39

Conoco

323 W Central Ave, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.00

Phillips 66

109 S Cherry St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.34
$--

Casey's

512 S Main St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.34
$3.09

Kum & Go

524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrison, AR
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Harrison, AR
Arkansas Traffic
