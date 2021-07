1) On the next edition of Scout Week on Flyers' Daily on the Flyers Broadcast Network, Flyers OHL-based scout Rick Pracey discusses preparations for the 2021 NHL Draft. There were especially acute challenges related to scouting and ranking players in the Ontario Hockey League because the 2020-21 season was not played at all and the 2019-20 season ended early due to the pandemic. Some players transferred to other leagues, while others found themselves without a place to play this past season. In the cases of Flyers 2020 Draft selections Tyson Foerster and Zayde Wisdom, along with Mason Millman, the temporary relaxation of the CHL/AHL age rule meant that they were able to spend the 2020-21 season in the American Hockey League.