This is the cheapest gas in Portsmouth right now

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) According to Portsmouth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 731 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 4440 Gallia St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 731 Main St, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 1935 Ky-8, South Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

1st Stop 65 K Z Ratliff Ln, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

1st Stop 65 K Z Ratliff Ln, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

1st Stop 65 K Z Ratliff Ln, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 28248 Us-23, South Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.