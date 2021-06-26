Here’s the cheapest gas in Angleton Saturday

(ANGLETON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Angleton area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 1235 E Mulberry St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at Sh 288, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.7.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 1235 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.69 card card $ -- $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.69

Buc-ee's 931 Sl-274, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 1803 N Velasco St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.