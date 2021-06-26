Gas savings: The cheapest station in Glasgow

(GLASGOW, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Glasgow, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2345 Happy Valley Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Minit Mart at 557 S L Rogers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Glasgow area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2345 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 200 Columbia Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 517 W Main, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

BP 620 Columbia Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

FiveStar Food Mart 800 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Five Star 802 East Main St, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.