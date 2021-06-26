Gas savings: The cheapest station in Glasgow
(GLASGOW, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Glasgow, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2345 Happy Valley Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Minit Mart at 557 S L Rogers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Glasgow area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.