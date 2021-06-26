Gas savings: The cheapest station in Clarksburg

(CLARKSBURG, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clarksburg area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 200 Emily Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Amoco at 621 Buckhannon Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 200 Emily Dr, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Circle K 1525 W Pike St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Sunoco Us-19, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Go Mart 601 W Main St, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.29

Go Mart 408 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.