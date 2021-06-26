Kingsville gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(KINGSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 409 E Kleberg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 227 W King Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.84
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.09
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$3.00
$3.35
$3.08
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.