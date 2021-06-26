Kingsville gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 409 E Kleberg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 227 W King Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 409 E Kleberg Ave, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ --

Murphy USA 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 2.77

Valero 525 S 14Th St, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.35 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.13

NEX 4734 Nimitz Ave, NAS Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.68 $ --

Shell 2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.