Kingsville, TX

Kingsville gas at $2.55 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5rND_0ag28hru00

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 409 E Kleberg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 227 W King Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B

409 E Kleberg Ave, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.84
$3.13
$--

Murphy USA

1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.09
$2.77

Valero

525 S 14Th St, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.65
$3.00
$3.35
$3.08
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$3.13

NEX

4734 Nimitz Ave, NAS Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.68
$--

Shell

2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

