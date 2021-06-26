Where's the cheapest gas in Marion?

(MARION, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Marion area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2757 Sugar Hill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sugar Hill Food Mart at 4111 Sugar Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 2757 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quality 2260 Rutherford Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 3300 Nc-226 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 3308 Nc-226 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.38

Pilot 3365 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.34 $ 3.67 $ --

KG's Quik Stop 4613 Us-221N, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.