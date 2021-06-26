Dodge City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon

(DODGE CITY, KS) According to Dodge City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1907 N 14Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 2501 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1907 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 700 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 3.19

Casey's 2201 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 3.19

Unbranded 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ --

Love's Country Store 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 3.19

Love's Country Store 1108 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.