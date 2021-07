Many locations last night dodged heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, there was one supercell thunderstorm that developed in Tippecanoe County around 8 PM and strengthened as it slowly propagated NE at 25 MPH. The storm started rotating and there was a report of a funnel cloud near Rossville, IN at 8:25 PM. The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings until the storm weakened around 10 PM.