This is the cheapest gas in Ada right now

(ADA, OK) Gas prices vary across in the Ada area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Karry Out Korner at 320 S Mississippi Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 524 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Karry Out Korner 320 S Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 401 S Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.90 $ 3.10 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Alon 621 N Broadway Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 3001 Arlington St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 818 N Country Club Rd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.