Dayton gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(DAYTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dayton, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 403 E Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1520 Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.