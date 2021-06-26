Dayton gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DAYTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dayton, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 403 E Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1520 Us-90, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 403 E Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Valero 502 N Cleveland St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Mobil 607 W Us-90 , Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Stripes 811 Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.