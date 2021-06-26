Norfolk gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NORFOLK, NE) According to Norfolk gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 84610 Us-81 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.8.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norfolk area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 84610 Us-81, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.