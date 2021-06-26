Watertown gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(WATERTOWN, WI) According to Watertown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 423 S Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 900 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watertown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.11
$3.71
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.63
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.