Watertown gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WATERTOWN, WI) According to Watertown gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 423 S Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 900 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watertown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 423 S Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

Clark 1002 S 3Rd St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 821 N Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.11 $ 3.71 $ 2.88

Clark 1429 E Main St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 330 Summit Ave, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

BP N549 Boulder Rd, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.