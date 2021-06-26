Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Culpeper

(CULPEPER, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Culpeper area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 500 James Madison Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Exxon 16390 Brandy Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.89 card card $ -- $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Southern States 15297 Brandy Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.02

Martin's 15371 Montanus Dr, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

7-Eleven 814 N Main St, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.33 $ 3.80 $ --

7-Eleven 883 N Main St, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.