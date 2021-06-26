Where's the cheapest gas in Hobart?

(HOBART, IN) According to Hobart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobart area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1310 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Save 1564 Harrison St, Gary

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3134 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

CITGO 4700 Broadway, Gary

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Clark 6101 S Broadway, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 7269 Broadway, Merrillville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.