Where's the cheapest gas in Hobart?
(HOBART, IN) According to Hobart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobart area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.