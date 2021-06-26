Cancel
Hobart, IN

Where's the cheapest gas in Hobart?

Posted by 
Hobart Updates
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0ag28VE400

(HOBART, IN) According to Hobart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hobart area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1310 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.44
$--

Save

1564 Harrison St, Gary
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

3134 E 79Th Ave, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.49
$--

CITGO

4700 Broadway, Gary
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Clark

6101 S Broadway, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

7269 Broadway, Merrillville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hobart Updates

Hobart Updates

Hobart, IN
29
Followers
58
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobart Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

