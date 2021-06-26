Cancel
Vernon County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-271300- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0062.000000T0000Z-210630T1715Z/ /NVDM7.1.ER.210627T0021Z.210628T1200Z.210629T1715Z.NO/ 755 PM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Marmaton River near Nevada. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, flood waters impact the county road west of Nevada at the gage site. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osage River#Extreme Weather
