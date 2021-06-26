Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-271300- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0064.210627T1536Z-210630T0448Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.210627T1536Z.210628T1200Z.210629T0448Z.NO/ 755 PM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * From Sunday morning to Tuesday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 39.1 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 42.2 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.