Bailey County, TX

Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding and flash flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Remember, when encountering flooded roadways, turn around, don`t drown! Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From 6 PM CDT this evening through late tonight. * Rounds of heavy rain associated with strong to severe thunderstorms are expected during the evening and overnight hours. 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally 5 inches, will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
