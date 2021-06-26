Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-271300- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0065.210628T0000Z-210702T0945Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210628T0000Z.210630T0000Z.210701T0945Z.UU/ 755 PM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * From Sunday evening to late Thursday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 25.3 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.