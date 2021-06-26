This is the cheapest gas in Marshalltown right now

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marshalltown area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Star at 2500 S Center St. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Casey's at 916 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marshalltown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Star 2500 S Center St, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Casey's 111 N 3Rd Ave, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 2.94

Kwik Star 810 S 3Rd Ave, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Kwik Star 814 S 6Th St, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 1009 W Lincoln Way, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1402 S 12 Th Ave, Marshalltown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.