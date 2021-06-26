Flood Warning issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC011-271300- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0061.000000T0000Z-210628T1330Z/ /FTNK1.1.ER.210627T0218Z.210627T1200Z.210627T1330Z.NO/ 755 PM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River at Fulton. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:31 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this evening and crest near 23.0 feet. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, minor flooding begins at the gage site. Flood waters mainly affect farmland along the Little Osage River Basin between the gage site and Highway 31 west of Fulton. Target Area: Bourbon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.