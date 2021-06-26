Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 00:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-02 05:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-270500- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0063.210627T0516Z-210702T1049Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210627T0516Z.210630T0000Z.210701T1048Z.NO/ 1151 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * From late tonight to late Thursday night. * At 11:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 33.9 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, flood waters impact B Highway 2.5 miles east of Rich Hill in the vicinity of the Bates County Drainage Ditch. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. .River levels will continue to rise above flood stage due to heavy rainfall received late Friday night and early Saturday morning.