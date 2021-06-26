This is the cheapest gas in Corsicana right now

(CORSICANA, TX) According to Corsicana gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 201 S 15Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Mobil at 2119 E Sh-31 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 201 S 15Th St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 2.77

Murphy USA 3831 W Sh-31, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.16 $ --

Brookshire's 800 N Main St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.75

Exxon 200 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 2.89

Exxon 3553 W 7Th Ave Suite A, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 941 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.