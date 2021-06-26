Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Moss Point

(MOSS POINT, MS) According to Moss Point gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Lucky Clover at 1424 Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6522 Ms-63, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Lucky Clover 1424 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.79

Marathon 819 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.73 card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Walmart 4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ --

Dodge's Store 824 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Chevron 6718 Ms-63, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 2.89

Chevron 6820 Ms-613, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.