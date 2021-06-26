This is the cheapest gas in Ukiah right now

(UKIAH, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Ukiah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1275 Airport Park Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 1460 N Lovers Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.16.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1275 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

Express Gas 390 E Gobbi St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Quik Stop 1105 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 4.37 $ 4.09

Kwik Pik Market 795 E Perkins St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 4.13 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.23

Speedway 585 E Perkins St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.19

Quest Mart 915 N State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.