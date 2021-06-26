Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

Posted by 
Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0ag282xU00

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) According to Benton Harbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Admiral at 4318 Red Arrow Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Benton Harbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Admiral

4318 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.40
$3.70
$--

CITGO

2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.17

Marathon

2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$--
$3.18

Amoco

2080 Washington Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.42
$3.82
$--

Shell

223 Hilltop Rd, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$4.01
$3.18

Shell

2600 Niles Rd, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$4.01
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
43
Followers
58
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy