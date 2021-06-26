Benton Harbor gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) According to Benton Harbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Admiral at 4318 Red Arrow Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Benton Harbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Admiral 4318 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ --

CITGO 2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.17

Marathon 2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ -- $ 3.18

Amoco 2080 Washington Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ --

Shell 223 Hilltop Rd, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 4.01 $ 3.18

Shell 2600 Niles Rd, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 4.01 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.