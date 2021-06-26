Benton Harbor gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon
(BENTON HARBOR, MI) According to Benton Harbor gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Admiral at 4318 Red Arrow Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Benton Harbor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.40
$3.70
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.42
$3.82
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$4.01
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$4.01
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.