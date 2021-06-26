Rolla gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon
(ROLLA, MO) According to Rolla gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
ZX at 1100 N Bishop Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2003 N Bishop Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rolla area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.97
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.38
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.