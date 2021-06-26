Rolla gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon

(ROLLA, MO) According to Rolla gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

ZX at 1100 N Bishop Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2003 N Bishop Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rolla area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ZX 1100 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Moto Mart 200 Us-63, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Mobil 1710 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.38 $ 2.89

ZX 1044 Kingshighway, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Casey's 808 E Hwy 72, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Break Time 1805 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.